Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Stores, News Feed, Ukraine, War, Business, Fashion
Edit post

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 1:12 PM 2 min read
A Zara store window, on March 5, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.(A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.

In October 2023, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv was working to bring back global brands like H&M, IKEA, and Zara, which ceased operations in Ukraine after the all-out war started.

Spanish company Inditex, the owner of the Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Uterque, Oysho, and Massimo Dutti brands, will open some stores in Kyiv as soon as in early April, FT reported.

The company has informed its landlords that the retailer plans to reopen 50 of 84 stores in Ukraine.

The remaining stores are located in parts of the east and south of Ukraine directly affected by Russia’s war, where the Ukrainian government prohibited commercial operations, according to FT.

The company noted that ensuring the safety of both employees and customers is a top priority for Inditex, and it wants to adapt its plans to market circumstances.

"Some Ukrainian staff have already been sent to Poland for training in preparation for their return to work," FT reported.

Zara's parent company ceased operations also in Russia shortly after the all-out war began, though it did not rule out returning if the circumstances chage.

H&M reopened shops in Ukraine in November 2023. The Swedish fashion retailer first opened in Kyiv in August 2018 and closed due to the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Opinion: Putin’s silk road around sanctions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – For about 1,500 years, high-value goods were moved from China (and perhaps other parts of Asia) to Europe and the Middle East via the Silk Road. The precise route varied over time, but it always ran through and involved local traders in parts of what we
The Kyiv IndependentRobin Brooks
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.