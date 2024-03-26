Skip to content
News Feed, Russian Volunteer Corps, Russia, FSB, anti-Kremlin armed groups, Samara Oblast
Edit post

FSB claims it foiled 'terrorist attack' by anti-Kremlin militia member

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 12:53 PM 2 min read
A Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) officer in assault gear at an unspecified location and date. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) claimed it prevented a so-called "terrorist attack" by a Russian anti-Kremlin militia member in Russia's Samara Oblast on March 26.

According to the FSB, the man, a Russian citizen, was a member of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), one of three anti-Kremlin militias that launched raids into Russia from Ukraine in mid-March.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the FSB's claim.

In a press conference last week, representatives of the groups said their goal was to "open a second front" and ease pressure on Ukrainian troops on the Kupiansk axis, with fighters "stabilizing the front" and "easing the pressure of Russian troops in certain areas."

The FSB claimed the man, who it claimed was "operating under the patronage of the Ukrainian special services," had made a bomb and was planning to detonate it at a "humanitarian aid reception point."

The man was allegedly killed by his own bomb while being arrested.

After the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow last week, the Kremlin has made a concerted effort to tie the atrocity to Ukraine despite Islamic State (IS) taking responsibility and releasing bodycam footage.

During a speech on March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the terrorist attack in the concert hall in a Moscow suburb on March 22 "was committed by radical Islamists," but still alleged that Ukraine was to blame, without providing evidence.

"The U.S., through various channels, is trying to convince everyone that there is supposedly no trace of Kyiv in the bloody terrorist attack at Crocus (concert venue), that it is the banned Islamic State," Putin claimed.

"It is necessary to get answers to a number of questions whether radical Islamists really decided to strike Russia," Putin alleged, insinuating that the attack was carried out on behalf of another "client."

Hours after the attack, Putin attempted to connect the attack to Kyiv, claiming that the detained suspects planned to flee to Ukraine.

The White House said there was no indication that Ukraine was behind the Moscow attack.

Opinion: Why ISIS attacked Russia and why Russia blames Ukraine
The terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a Moscow suburb was no bolt from the blue. The Kremlin dismissed U.S. intelligence warnings of an imminent attack by “extremists,” possibly to shift the blame to a convenient scapegoat when the attack came. The murder of
The Kyiv IndependentOmar Ashour
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:51 AM

ISW: Kremlin's blaming of Ukraine for Moscow terrorist attack risks Russian security.

The Kremlin appears to have prioritized the strategic value of blaming Ukraine for the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack over potential internal security risks and civilian casualties stemming from its failure to effectively address the terrorist threat within its borders, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its recent report.
3:56 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

