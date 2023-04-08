French defense chief speaks with Zaluzhnyi, promises continued support

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's top commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi spoke on the phone to France's Chief of Defense Staff Thierry Burkhard to discuss the situation on the front, Burkhard tweeted on April 8.

The French general said he assured Zaluzhnyi of continued weapons and training support for the Ukrainian military.

Last month, France announced that it would double the artillery ammunition Paris sends to Ukraine to 2,000 rounds per month.

France has also vowed to provide the advanced SAMP/T missile air defense system to Ukraine, on which Ukrainian operators have reportedly already concluded training.