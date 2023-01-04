Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: France vowed to send light tanks, armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 7:53 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles after a talk over the phone on Jan. 4.

This is the first time that a country has agreed to give Western-designed tanks to Ukraine — a supply that Kyiv has been asking for for months.

It is not clear when the shipment will take place.

Zelensky also said both leaders agreed on further cooperation to significantly boost Ukraine’s air defense and to work  “on the implementation of the Peace Formula.”

Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

According to Zelensky’s plan, “when all the antiwar measures are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
