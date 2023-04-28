Defense Minister: Danish Caesar howitzers already in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Caesar self-propelled howitzers pledged to Ukraine by Denmark are already in use by the Ukrainian military, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on April 28, according to Suspilne news outlet.

"Today, the Danish Caesars arrived. And they are already on combat duty. This is the level of cooperation (between Ukraine and Denmark)," Reznikov told reporters at a press conference, as cited by Suspilne.

The minister didn't specify how many howitzers have been delivered.

Denmark promised to donate 19 French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine in January.

The country has also pledged to send Ukraine 100 Leopard 1 tanks, with 80 delivered by the end of 2023, as well as provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks jointly with the Netherlands.