Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France launches war crimes investigation after AFP journalist killed in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 9:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

France has launched an investigation into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity following the death of Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse who was killed on May 9 in Donetsk Oblast, Reuters reported on May 10, citing French prosecutors.

Thirty-two-year-old  Sarajevo-born Soldin, a French citizen, was killed when Russian forces launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. According to AFP, the attack happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time on the outskirts of the city.

The AFP team, which included Soldin, was with Ukrainian soldiers in Chasiv Yar when Russian forces started to attack the city. A rocket struck near where they were sheltering, killing Soldin. The rest of the AFP team was unharmed.

Chasiv Yar is located to the west of Bakhmut, the city which has seen the most intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Wagner mercenaries again complain of ammunition shortage; Russia hits Ukraine with mass missile strike
Key developments on May 9: * Ukraine intercepts most of Russian missiles in latest mass attack * Putin reiterates anti-Western propaganda during Victory Day speech * Wagner mercenaries again threaten to leave Bakhmut, saying they haven’t gotten ammunition despite requests * Peace talks impossib…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.