France launches war crimes investigation after AFP journalist killed in Ukraine

France has launched an investigation into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity following the death of Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse who was killed on May 9 in Donetsk Oblast, Reuters reported on May 10, citing French prosecutors.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarajevo-born Soldin, a French citizen, was killed when Russian forces launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. According to AFP, the attack happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time on the outskirts of the city.

The AFP team, which included Soldin, was with Ukrainian soldiers in Chasiv Yar when Russian forces started to attack the city. A rocket struck near where they were sheltering, killing Soldin. The rest of the AFP team was unharmed.

Chasiv Yar is located to the west of Bakhmut, the city which has seen the most intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.