Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Death toll rises in Sloviansk attack; 4 civilians injured in other attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 2:01 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on April 15-16, 2023. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were reported injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 16.

According to the governor, one person was injured in Zalizne, a city located 35 kilometers to the south of Bakhmut.

Three people were also injured in Kostiantynivka from Russian shelling. Two high-rise apartment buildings, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a shop, and the territory of a local business were also damaged, Kyrylenko wrote.

Authorities were able to establish that two additional people had been killed and three wounded as a result of the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk that destroyed an apartment building, according to Kyrylenko.

Rescue workers are still on the scene and the casualty numbers may rise. The current casualty numbers stand at 12 people killed and 22 injured. A two-year-old boy was killed in the attack.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14. The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks on cities at short range.

In his April 16 update, Kyrylenko wrote that Russia had fired at least seven missiles at Sloviansk. The strikes targeted residential areas.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies Bakhmut assault; 2-year-old killed in Russian missile strike (GRAPHIC)
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images that some readers may find uncomfortable. Key developments on April 14: * UK Defense Ministry: Russia ‘re-energized’ assault on Bakhmut as the Kremlin and Wagner improve cooperation * Ukrainian army rejects Russia’s claim of being surrounded in B…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.