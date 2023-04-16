Death toll rises in Sloviansk attack; 4 civilians injured in other attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were reported injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 16.

According to the governor, one person was injured in Zalizne, a city located 35 kilometers to the south of Bakhmut.

Three people were also injured in Kostiantynivka from Russian shelling. Two high-rise apartment buildings, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a shop, and the territory of a local business were also damaged, Kyrylenko wrote.

Authorities were able to establish that two additional people had been killed and three wounded as a result of the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk that destroyed an apartment building, according to Kyrylenko.

Rescue workers are still on the scene and the casualty numbers may rise. The current casualty numbers stand at 12 people killed and 22 injured. A two-year-old boy was killed in the attack.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14. The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks on cities at short range.

In his April 16 update, Kyrylenko wrote that Russia had fired at least seven missiles at Sloviansk. The strikes targeted residential areas.