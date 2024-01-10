Skip to content
Former Deputy Prosecutor General and daughter found dead in Kyiv

by Abbey Fenbert January 11, 2024 12:56 AM 2 min read
The Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv, pictured during a meeting of law enforcement officials on corruption-related offenses on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Olha Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in Kyiv, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Jan. 10, citing sources in law enforcement.

Olha Kolinko served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine two times, first from 1993-2000 and again from 2003-2005. She led the Combating Organized Crime and Corruption committee under former President Leonid Kuchma from 2001-2003.

"The bodies of the women have no signs of violent death, the apartments were locked from the inside, the women died at different times — the mother about two months ago, the daughter about three weeks ago," a source told Interfax.

Kolinko, 71, was reportedly found dead in her home on Jan. 10 after neighbors contacted the authorities due to a leaking pipe. Utility workers and police broke into the apartment and discovered Kolinko, who was known to have been seriously ill.

Her daughter Yaroslava, who cared for Kolinko, was found dead in a neighboring apartment that belonged to the family.

The National Police told Interfax-Ukraine that the bodies have been sent for forensic evaluation and the cause of the women's death is currently under investigation.

The official police report did not disclose the names of the deceased, but sources in law enforcement confirmed the identities of the women as Olha Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava.

Kolinko wasexpected to become Ukraine's Prosecutor General, but never took the top job.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
