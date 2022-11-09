Foreign ministry: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine given current realities.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, also accused the U.S. of pressuring Moscow and being involved in the war in Ukraine, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported.

The statement on Russia's readiness for negotiations comes amid its announcement that it is withdrawing from northern Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, because it is impossible to defend the territory.

On Nov. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that he was ready to hold negotiations only if Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territories and pays reparations, and if all those involved in Russia's war crimes in Ukraine are punished.