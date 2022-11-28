Foreign Minister: NATO to consider providing new military, energy aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Nov. 28 that he would participate in the meeting of NATO foreign affairs heads in Romania.

“For the first time, the meeting will be equally dedicated to Ukraine’s defense issues, namely new weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and to the country’s energy system,” the minister added, promising there would be “more solutions” from the allies.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers will be held in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Nov. 29-30. It will “address Russia’s illegal war, NATO’s support for Kyiv and other partners, ways to strengthen resilience, and the challenges posed by China,” according to the NATO press service.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 25 that he would urge member states at the meeting to supply Ukraine with more fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and drone jammers.

He added that NATO would also assist Ukraine in shifting from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine, and training.