Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Russia of trying to kill Normandy Format peace talks

The statement came after Russia’s Foreign Ministry published its confidential diplomatic correspondence with France and Germany about the war in eastern Ukraine on Nov. 17. Kuleba said that the move undermined the remnants of trust in Russia, which will make the Donbas peace talks even more complicated.

By publishing the correspondence, Russia tried to show that its position has been misinterpreted. On Nov. 15, the French and German foreign ministers said their Russian counterpart repeatedly refused to meet with them and Ukraine to discuss the Russian-led militants waging war in the Donbas.

The diplomatic letters revealed that Russia pushed for a draft statement labeling its war as an “internal Ukrainian conflict.” France and Germany rejected this description.