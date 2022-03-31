Foreign exchange market turnover decreases five times.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The trading turnover decreased from $500-700 million to $100-200 million since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Oleksii Lupin, director of the National Bank of Ukraine’s Open Market Operations Department.

He also said that 75% of the total demand for the currency is card transactions when Ukrainian refugees withdraw from hryvnia cards abroad and the other 25% is from demands in critical areas, such as in the purchase of weapons and fuel.