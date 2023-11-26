Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Fire reported at Russian plant manufacturing engines for military equipment

by Daria Shulzhenko November 26, 2023 10:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred on Nov. 26 at the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant in Russia, leading to a severe fire, the Moscow Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the plant provides engines for T-72 and T-90 tanks, Terminator armored fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery.

In 2023, it was sanctioned by the U.S. and Ukraine for providing Russian troops with engines for military equipment.

Eyewitnesses claimed a loud explosion occurred at the plant, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

On Nov. 10, Russian media outlets reported that a massive fire broke out at a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, a town in Russia's Tambov Oblast.

The plant manufactures ammunition for the Russian army, including gunpowder for small arms cartridges. It is one of the largest industrial facilities in Russia.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
