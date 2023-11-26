Fire reported at Russian plant manufacturing engines for military equipment

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred on Nov. 26 at the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant in Russia, leading to a severe fire, the Moscow Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the plant provides engines for T-72 and T-90 tanks, Terminator armored fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery.

In 2023, it was sanctioned by the U.S. and Ukraine for providing Russian troops with engines for military equipment.

Eyewitnesses claimed a loud explosion occurred at the plant, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

On Nov. 10, Russian media outlets reported that a massive fire broke out at a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, a town in Russia's Tambov Oblast.

The plant manufactures ammunition for the Russian army, including gunpowder for small arms cartridges. It is one of the largest industrial facilities in Russia.