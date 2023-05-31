Governor claims Russia's Belgorod Oblast attacked overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram overnight on June 1 that the city of Shebekino had been attacked. Two civilians sustained injuries and have been treated at a local hospital.

Gladkov claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shelling the region for an hour.

On May 31, the governor said that Shebekino "had been shelled." According to preliminary information, there was one casualty.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.

Russia continues to shell northern Ukraine from its bordering regions.