Fire, explosions reported at an ammunition depot in occupied Crimea

Crimea Inform news site reported on Aug. 16 that a fire broke out at a transformer substation in the town of Dzhankoi and that some ammunition detonated at a depot in the village of Maiske.



Russian Defense Ministry claimed that ammunition detonated due to a fire that broke out at one of the military bases in Maiske.



Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy in the occupied Crimea, said two people were injured, and that the detonation of ammunition continues.



Russia's proxies also reported that the railway was damaged as a result of explosions.



According to the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news site, around 2,000 people were evacuated from Maiske following the explosions.