Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Fire erupts at culture center in occupied Mariupol

by Daria Bevziuk July 20, 2023 2:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "Ukrainian House" cultural center was set ablaze in occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram.

City council added that despite Russian forces’ claims of deploying six firefighting brigades to put out the fire, only one brigade reportedly arrived at the scene and was unable to isolate it.

The exiled city administration learned about the fire from local residents. The fire reportedly erupted due to the detonation of an explosive brought into the building by unidentified individuals.

At the start of July, the National Resistance Center published a report saying that Russian-installed city administration developed an evacuation plan. These plans involve relocating collaborators, documentation, and the most valuable assets to Russia.

Russia has occupied the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since May 2022, when its brutal three-month siege of the city ended. The port city on the Sea of Azov, which had a pre-war population of 480,000, was nearly completely destroyed.

George Monastiriakos: The only way to save Russia is to dismantle it
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia, the world’s last remaining empire, a great power, and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine, its smaller neighbor and former colony, to overthrow its democratically elected government, annex its sovereign t…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Monastiriakos
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.