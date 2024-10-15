Finnish FM warns about growing Ukraine fatigue among Western allies

This audio is created with AI assistance

The West is tiring of its support for Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned, calling for stronger resolve in backing Kyiv, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 15.

"It's real. And increasingly so," Valtonen said about the Western fatigue, saying that some partners are hoping for a faster resolution.

Concerns about the future of Western support grow as the uncertain U.S. election draws near. Republican nominee and ex-President Donald Trump said he wants to "get (the U.S.) out" of the war, sparking fears that Washington, which has spearheaded the pro-Kyiv alliance, might scale down or withdraw its support.

According to Finland's diplomacy chief, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has also diverted attention and resources from Ukraine.

"These two conflicts are, of course, very much linked, but for us Europeans, it would be important to realize that if we allow Russia to win in Ukraine, then essentially we end the credibility of our deterrence," Valtonen commented.

The hostilities in the Middle East only continue to grow in scope as Israel launched strikes against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon while war continues to rage further south in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Hamas, the latter of which launched an attack against Israel last October, are backed by Iran. In turn, Tehran has forged close ties with Russia over the past few years, supplying Moscow with drones and missiles for war against Ukraine.

Facing the war's mounting economic and social pressures and the allies' weakening resolve, President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a "decisive action" among international partners to end the war by 2025.

The president is trying to drum up international support behind his country's victory plan, which has been presented to Western leaders and will be partially unveiled to the public on Oct. 16.