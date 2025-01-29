paint paint
Finland, Ukraine develop warfare drone, media reports

by Kateryna Denisova January 29, 2025 6:29 PM 1 min read
A Steel Eagle drone developed by Finland in cooperation with Ukraine. (Screenshot of the video by Insta Group Official/YouTube)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish company Insta presented a Steel Eagle drone, developed in cooperation with Ukraine, the Finnish broadcaster Yle reported on Jan. 29.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks by Ukraine's military since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Finnish-Ukrainian drone is equipped with a radio control system, a transfer function, as well as VR goggles for a pilot. It is said to have a long range and be resistant to interference.

The company describes the system as a combination of an "explosive charge and a drone." The drone can be used to transport an explosive charge that can detonate above a target.

The explosion of steel and tungsten pellets scatters to the ground and can pierce the roof of a light armored vehicle, according to the manufacturer.

According to the Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industry Association, more than 10 defense companies in Finland directly cooperate with Ukrainian companies.

Kyiv delivered more than 200,000 domestically-produced drones to front-line units as of the end of 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

How Ukraine’s new drone-missile hybrids are changing long-range weapon technology
Ukraine has turbo-charged its long-distance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), making “rocket-drones” to compete with cruise missiles or save the trouble of asking for more Western-made ranged weapons. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration has been showing off the latest results, with videos…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Denisova
