Finland announces military aid for Ukraine worth $101.5 million

by Martin Fornusek August 25, 2023 2:22 PM 2 min read
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) host a joint news conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland has announced 94 million euros ($101.5 million) in its 18th military aid package for Ukraine, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced on its website on Aug. 25.

For operational reasons and to ensure that the aid will safely arrive at its destination, specific details on the package's contents and on the manner of its delivery are not disclosed, the press release said.

The country's President Sauli Niinisto approved the tranche today on Aug. 25 based on the proposal by the government. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced that the 18th package was being prepared already during his visit to Kyiv on Aug. 23.

"The support of Finland and our allies to Ukraine remains unwavering,"  Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen commented on the latest aid.

"The core issue in terms of the future security order in Europe and in Finland is to be able to curb Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

The Finnish government pointed out that the total aid provided by Helsinki to Kyiv amounts to 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion), including 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in military assistance, including the latest package.

Finland announced its 17th tranche of military aid worth $114 million on July 6, containing anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition. Just like in the case of the most recent package, the specific details of the package remained undisclosed.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
