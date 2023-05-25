Finland announces 16th package of military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Finnish government announced its 16th package of military Ukraine on May 25, estimated to be worth 109 million euros ($116.8 million). The package includes, among other equipment, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of military aid, the ministry said.

Ukraine received the previous package from Helsinki on April 21, which included defense training equipment for the 30,000 Ukrainian troops taking part in the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

As Russia intensifies air strikes against Ukrainian military and civilian targets, Kyiv’s partners have aimed to reinforce its air defense capabilities.

In April, Ukraine's allies provided it with two batteries of the Patriot air defense system, which have proven effective even against the so-called “hypersonic” Kinzhal missiles.

The Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on May 15 that Rome has also provided Kyiv with an advanced air defense system SAMP/T, while Washington approved the sale of NASAMS systems to Ukraine on May 24.