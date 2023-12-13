Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Fico confirms Slovakia not in opposition to Ukraine's EU accession talks

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 2:27 PM 2 min read
Slovakia's new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, in Prague on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed his foreign minister's statement that Bratislava would not oppose the launch of Ukraine's accession talks during the upcoming EU summit, the Slovak news outlet Pravda reported on Dec. 13.

The statement comes shortly before European Council talks on Dec. 14-15, where Hungary is expected to try to block the launch of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations. Fico's positions on Ukraine often align with those of his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban.

While open to the start of the negotiations, Fico added that Ukraine is not prepared for the process.

"We will not oppose the European Union's decision to start negotiations with Ukraine. It is a political decision that has nothing to do with reality," Fico told members of the Slovak parliament's European affairs committee.

"Ukraine is absolutely unprepared to open the negotiations," he added.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar earlier said on Dec. 12 that Slovakia is "ready to support the opening of accession negotiations," adding that Ukraine still has a "long and thorny road ahead."

Fico won the country's September elections running on a Ukraine-skeptic platform. The prime minister halted military aid to Kyiv from the Slovak military stocks, although he made no objections to arms deals on a commercial basis.

Slovakia's head of government previously said that he opposes Kyiv's membership in NATO and repeatedly labeled Ukraine as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

He also boasts close ties with Orban, who is broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly leader within the EU.

At home, Fico faces criticism in connection to corruption himself.

Slovak political opposition launched protests in several Slovak cities on Dec. 12 over the government's decision to abolish a specialized prosecutor's office, primarily investigating corruption cases.

Rise of populism in Ukraine’s neighborhood: Not as gloomy as you think
Slovakia’s new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, is consistent in his comments that his country will stop providing aid to Ukraine. He also regularly parrots Russian propaganda, blaming Kyiv for Russia’s invasion. This makes two of them, with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban long being accused of b…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
3:11 PM

HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.