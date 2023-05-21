Explosive injures 1 civilian in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 61-year-old man was wounded in the village of Kamianka, Kharkiv Oblast, due to the detonation of an unidentified explosive object, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on May 21.

According to the State Emergency Service, the incident occurred on the premises of a private residence.

“The 61-year-old man lost his right foot as a result of the explosion. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a medical facility in Izium,” the State Emergency Service said.

On Dec. 8, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

“It’s currently the largest minefield in the world,” Shmyhal said. According to the prime minister, the area of mined territory is larger than the entire Korean Peninsula, Romania, and almost the size of Great Britain.