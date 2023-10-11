Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

2 civilians killed by unexploded ordnance in Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2023 12:41 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An unidentified explosive device killed two men in a field near the heavily mined village of Hrakove in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

"The civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast continues to suffer from Russian mines and unexploded ordnance," the governor wrote on social media.

Emergency services are working on the site of the explosion, Syniehubov said. The circumstances of the incident are being established, he added.

Hrakove lies in the Chuhuiv district, roughly 50 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 70 kilometers south of the Russian border.

The village was occupied by Russian forces during Moscow's offensive into Kharkiv Oblast last year until its liberation in Ukraine's fall counteroffensive. According to Ukrinform, Hrakove's houses and civilian infrastructure were largely destroyed during the occupation, and retreating invaders left behind a large number of landmines.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 250 people have been killed by mines in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, and over 500 have been injured or maimed.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.