Explosions reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv amid Russia's mass attack

by Olena Goncharova January 2, 2024 7:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Numerous explosions were heard in Kyiv the morning of Jan. 2, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, amid Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force issued an aerial threat warning for all Ukrainian oblasts.

Some facilities and residential buildings in several districts of the capital are without power, according to Klitschko.

Missile debris fell on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in Pecherskyi district, Kyiv City Military Administration reported via its Telegram channel. In Obolonskyi district, the remains fell on the territory of a warehouse, while in Holosiivskyi district - in an open area of a city park.

In Podilskyi district, an infrastructure facility was reportedly hit and a gas pipeline was damaged, Klitschko reported. First responders have been called to the scene.

No casualties have been reported as of 7:30 a.m. local time.  

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that the city was under Russian attack as he urged residents to immediately seek shelter.

Death toll from Dec. 29 strikes on Kyiv rises to 29 as more bodies pulled from rubble
At least 29 people were killed by Russia’s Dec. 29 mass strike on the capital, according to Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv City Military Administration.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova


Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
