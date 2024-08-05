Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Russian missile, Kyiv, Ukraine, War, KN-23, Iskander
Edit post

Explosions heard in Kyiv shortly after air alert sounds

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 11:19 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

At least four explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly after the air alert sounded at around 11 p.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists reported on Aug. 5.

The first explosion was heard in the city by Kyiv Independent reporters just minutes after the air alert first sounded.

More explosions were heard shortly after the Ukrainian Air Force warned that high-speed missiles were heading toward Kyiv Oblast.

Kyiv City Military Administration said that according to preliminary information, Russia used Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.

"As of this moment, no destruction has been recorded in Kyiv, and no information has been received about the victims," the administration said.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported shortly after 11 p.m. that a group of Russian attack drones were heading west over Chernihiv Oblast, located northeast of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported just before midnight that air defense could be heard working against the drones above Kyiv Oblast.

Explosions were last heard in Kyiv on the night of July 30-31, when Russia launched a mass drone attack that lasted over seven hours. Air defense forces destroyed over 40 drones in the city's airspace and nearby areas, Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Kyiv developers bulldoze monuments as Russian missiles destroy Ukraine’s cultural heritage
While Russian armed forces target and destroy Ukraine’s cultural heritage with missiles, rockets, and artillery, Kyiv’s developers are bulldozing historic buildings right in the city center. On July 19, videos and images surfaced of the historic Zelensky Manor being ripped apart by a bulldozer, sho…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.