Explosions heard in Kyiv shortly after air alert sounds

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

At least four explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly after the air alert sounded at around 11 p.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists reported on Aug. 5.

The first explosion was heard in the city by Kyiv Independent reporters just minutes after the air alert first sounded.

More explosions were heard shortly after the Ukrainian Air Force warned that high-speed missiles were heading toward Kyiv Oblast.

Kyiv City Military Administration said that according to preliminary information, Russia used Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.

"As of this moment, no destruction has been recorded in Kyiv, and no information has been received about the victims," the administration said.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported shortly after 11 p.m. that a group of Russian attack drones were heading west over Chernihiv Oblast, located northeast of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported just before midnight that air defense could be heard working against the drones above Kyiv Oblast.

Explosions were last heard in Kyiv on the night of July 30-31, when Russia launched a mass drone attack that lasted over seven hours. Air defense forces destroyed over 40 drones in the city's airspace and nearby areas, Kyiv City Military Administration said.