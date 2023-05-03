Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023 2:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Kyiv City Military Administration said air defense is at work.

Ukrainian air defense has been also reported at work in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast military administration said. Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned about possible drone attack and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Local Telegram channels also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa amid an air raid alert.

Air raid alert has been on in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and the city of Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, U.S. embassy in Ukraine warned of "heightened threat of missile attacks."

"In light of the recent uptick in strikes across Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow, the Department of State cautions U.S. citizens of an ongoing heightened threat of missile attacks, including in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the statement read.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
