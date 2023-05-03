Explosions heard in Kyiv, air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Kyiv City Military Administration said air defense is at work.

Ukrainian air defense has been also reported at work in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast military administration said. Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned about possible drone attack and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Local Telegram channels also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa amid an air raid alert.

Air raid alert has been on in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and the city of Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, U.S. embassy in Ukraine warned of "heightened threat of missile attacks."

"In light of the recent uptick in strikes across Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow, the Department of State cautions U.S. citizens of an ongoing heightened threat of missile attacks, including in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the statement read.