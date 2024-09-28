Explosions damage railway bridge in Samara Oblast, Russian media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions on a railway bridge in Russia's Samara Oblast have damaged the concrete structures supporting the track, the Russian Telegram news channel Baza reported on Sept. 28.

An "unknown device" exploded at around 1:30 p.m. local time near the city of Kinel, Baza reported. The explosion set off car alarms in neighboring villages.

A freight train was traveling along the bridge at the time of the explosion, but was not derailed. No casualties have been reported.

The explosion damaged two concrete structures supporting the railway bridge.

Eyewitnesses claimed they saw a suspicious vehicle driving away from the bridge shortly after the explosion, Baza reported.

A number of sabotage attacks have been carried out against Russian railways since the beginning of the full-scale war. Earlier this month, on Sept. 11, Ukrainian reconnaissance and special forces reportedly blew up a railroad in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In January 2024, sabotage attacks targeted train tracks in multiple cities in western Russia. Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) did not say whether it was involved in the attacks but said the actions would disrupt Russian military logistics.

In November 2023, HUR claimed responsibility for a joint operation against train lines in Moscow Oblast.

Around the same time, an explosion on Russia's far-eastern Baikal-Amur railway line was linked to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).