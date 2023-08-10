Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ex-official for pro-Russian party detained for attempted contract killing

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2023 3:25 PM 2 min read
Evidence found during a search of the suspect's home, reported on Aug. 10, 2023. (State Bureau of Investigation)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Security forces announced the arrest of a former city council member after they prevented a contract killing he allegedly organized that targeted a council member in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia Oblast.

The man, who once represented the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life in the council, is the son of a politician who represented another banned pro-Russian party in Ukraine's parliament.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the man's father is Viktor Zherebnyuk, who represented the Party of Regions in Ukraine's parliament. Zherebnyuk left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The State Bureau of Investigation did not name either man, but explained that in his father's absence, the son was representing his "business and political interests in the city."

A few months ago a conflict arose between the suspect's father and another local council member relating to land plots for construction, and the son "decided to 'help' his father and tried to organize the premeditated murder" of the man.

He believed he had found someone willing to carry out the murder for $8,500.

However, Bureau agents faked the murder and took staged photos, which the fake contract killer sent to the city council deputy as proof he had completed his assignment. After paying the "contractor," the official was arrested.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing. If sentenced, the council member can face life in prison.

Travel restrictions imposed on MP following suspected vacation during wartime
The Pechersk Court in Kyiv imposed travel restrictions on Oleksandr Dubinsky on Aug. 10. The lawmaker is currently under investigation for a vacation abroad during wartime. Dubinsky is not allowed to leave Kyiv Oblast without permission from a judge, must hand in his passport, and must wear an elect…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court




Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.