Ex-lawmaker detained after attempting to bribe Dnipro mayor with €22 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on Oct. 18 that Ukrainian property developer and ex-lawmaker Maksym Mykytas attempted to bribe Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

According to the investigation, Mykytas offered Filatov a bribe totalling 22 million euros for signing a contract for the construction of the metro in Dnipro with the companies controlled by him without undergoing a tender. This is one of the record sums of the offered bribe which was recorded by Ukraine's law enforcement.

Mykytas, the ex-president of state-owned construction firm Ukrbud, was previously charged with alleged embezzlement conducted through an Ukrbud housing development contract for Ukraine’s National Guard in 2016-2017.