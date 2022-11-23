Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Breaking: European Parliament labels Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2022 2:09 PM 1 min read
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola delivers a speech in the hemicycle of the European Parliament on Nov. 9, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Nov. 23 marking Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” saying Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, schools, and shelters, violate international law.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the European lawmakers' decision, saying Russia "must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe."

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world in August to make the move to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. "No business, no contacts, no cultural projects," he said. "We need a wall between civilization and barbarians striking peaceful cities with missiles."

On Nov. 20, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russia's full-scale war has killed 8,311 civilians, including 437 children, and injured over 11,000 people since Feb. 24. These figures are expected to be higher as Ukrainian authorities do not have access to occupied territories.

Russia has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure since the start of its full-scale war. Since early October, Russia has also launched mass attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.