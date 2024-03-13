Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Parliament, Business, Trade, Economy
Edit post

EU Parliament proposes additional safeguards for European farmers in Ukraine trade deal

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 9:51 PM 1 min read
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023.
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament voted to amend the EU Commission's proposal on extending free trade with Ukraine until 2025, returning the proposal to the parliament's International Trade Committee, the parliament's press service said on March 13.

The parliament's amendments are meant to reinforce "safeguards for EU farmers in case of a surge in Ukrainian products." The changes were backed by 347 members of the parliament (MEP), with 117 voting against it and 99 abstaining.

The EU introduced a free trade agreement for Ukraine to overcome export restrictions following Russia's full-scale invasion and the blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in 2022. Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia became alternative export routes, agitating local farmers.

Polish farmers are currently blocking several crossings with Ukraine in protest to Ukrainian agricultural imports, claiming their Ukrainian competitors are running them out of business.

The International Trade Committee on March 7 supported the European Commission's proposal to again extend the trade agreement from June 2024 until June 2025 while introducing an "emergency brake" in case the import of Ukrainian poultry, sugar, and eggs exceeds the levels from 2022 and 2023.

MEPs voted to amend the proposal to include more sensitive products and a wider reference date for calculating average volumes. The committee should now start negotiating the changes with the EU Council.

The European Parliament also approved the extension of free trade with Moldova until June 2025 without additional changes.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:06 PM

Austria expels 2 Russian diplomats.

Austria has expelled two Russian diplomats over actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status," the Heute newspaper reported on March 13, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:17 PM

Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense.

Controversial lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement on March 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.