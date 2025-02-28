Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Kremlin officials tout Zelensky-Trump clash as 'historic'

by Abbey Fenbert February 28, 2025 10:03 PM 2 min read
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting at the Kremlin on Sept. 20, 2022. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials commented on the heated exchange between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28, calling the clash "historic" and "a livid reprimand from the Oval Office."

Kremlin adviser Kirill Dmitriev called the argument "historic" in a post on X.  

Dmitriev serves as special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin and took part in the recent direct talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev praised Trump for telling "the truth," calling the argument "a livid reprimand" delivered to an "ungrateful" Zelensky.

Medvedev, currently a deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has made numerous inflammatory statements on social media platforms and has openly challenged Ukraine's right to exist as an independent nation.

During an Oval Office meeting earlier today, Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance got into an increasingly tense argument regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine and Ukraine's ability to trust a ceasefire with Russia in the absence of concrete security guarantees.

In the exchange, Vance berated Zelensky for not being more grateful for U.S. aid.

"You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now," Trump said, raising his voice and speaking over Zelensky.

"I'm not playing cards," Zelensky responded.

Following the argument, Zelensky reportedly left the White House on Trump's orders, without signing the critical minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. Trump said on social media following the meeting that Zelensky "disrespected" the U.S. and wasn't ready for peace.

Zelensky, Trump get into heated argument while speaking with journalists in Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 45-minute-long press briefing in the Oval Office that ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Author: Abbey Fenbert
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
* indicates required
