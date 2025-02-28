Kremlin officials tout Zelensky-Trump clash as 'historic'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials commented on the heated exchange between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28, calling the clash "historic" and "a livid reprimand from the Oval Office."

Kremlin adviser Kirill Dmitriev called the argument "historic" in a post on X.

Dmitriev serves as special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin and took part in the recent direct talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev praised Trump for telling "the truth," calling the argument "a livid reprimand" delivered to an "ungrateful" Zelensky.

Medvedev, currently a deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has made numerous inflammatory statements on social media platforms and has openly challenged Ukraine's right to exist as an independent nation.

During an Oval Office meeting earlier today, Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance got into an increasingly tense argument regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine and Ukraine's ability to trust a ceasefire with Russia in the absence of concrete security guarantees.

In the exchange, Vance berated Zelensky for not being more grateful for U.S. aid.

"You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now," Trump said, raising his voice and speaking over Zelensky.

"I'm not playing cards," Zelensky responded.

Following the argument, Zelensky reportedly left the White House on Trump's orders, without signing the critical minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. Trump said on social media following the meeting that Zelensky "disrespected" the U.S. and wasn't ready for peace.