European forces from France, Germany, and other countries began arriving for exercises in Greenland on Jan. 15 as U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington would acquire the island "one way or the other," including through military force.

Greenland and Denmark rejected any suggestion that the island could be sold or seized, warning that threats of force undermine allied unity. A meeting between U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic officials on Jan. 14 failed to defuse tensions.

France confirmed that its troops had already deployed.

"A first team of French service members is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days with land, air, and maritime assets," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"France and the Europeans must continue to be present wherever their interests are threatened – without escalation, but uncompromising when it comes to respect for territorial sovereignty."

Germany also announced its participation, framing the mission as a security assessment.

The German Defense Ministry said on Jan. 15 that the deployment aims to explore ways to ensure stability in the Arctic amid what it described as growing Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly cited Moscow and Beijing as threats to Greenland.

"Crucial is that we coordinate very closely within NATO, especially with our U.S. partners, on any joint exploration in Greenland under Danish leadership," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

France has sent 15 soldiers and Germany 13, with Norway, Sweden, the U.K. also taking part.

Greenland's strategic importance has grown as Arctic ice melts, opening new shipping routes and increasing access to mineral resources. The island, home to about 56,000 people, already hosts a U.S. military base.

Several leading EU countries have since publicly backed Denmark, reflecting deep concern in Europe over Trump's rhetoric. Trump has argued that NATO would become "more formidable and effective" if Greenland were under U.S. control.

Russia, by contrast, has reacted approvingly. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, known for provocative outbursts, sarcastically urged Trump to move quickly and annex Greenland, showing Moscow's interest in divisions among Western allies.