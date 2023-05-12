Euractiv: Internal EU memo puts Ukrainian troop losses at 13,000

This audio is created with AI assistance

An internal EU memo suggests that Ukraine has lost 13,000 troops since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Euractiv reported on May 12.

According to Euractiv, the memo says that an additional 35,000 Ukrainian servicemembers were wounded in action.

The memo also cites U.S. intel putting Ukrainian casualty rates at 17,500 servicemembers killed in action and between 124,000 to 131,000 people disabled "from wounds, death or disappearance, or other reason," Euractiv wrote.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has provided precise information about their troop casualties.

On April 16, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the total of Ukraine's military casualties number was "lower than the number killed by the earthquake in Turkey." He later appologized for the comparison.

The death toll in Turkey from two powerful earthquakes that hit the country on Feb. 6 rose to 50,500, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced on April 14.