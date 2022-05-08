Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Eugene Czolij: Russia smears Victory Day with Ukrainian blood

May 8, 2022 10:45 PM 2 min read
Eugene Czolij
The destroyed marketplaces are seen after Russian missiles hit residential area in Kharkiv City, May 8, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On 8 May the international community commemorates Victory in Europe Day or V-E Day, marking the official signing in Berlin of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allies, and remembers all those who have fallen in defending liberty and democracy during World War II, including millions of Ukrainians.

Russia commemorates this day on 9 May when Soviet authorities announced victory over Nazi Germany. Under Putin, this has become an annual military parade to showcase Russia’s military hardware.

In fact, 9 May was smeared from its inception in 1945 as Soviet authorities never stopped brutally oppressing with impunity the people in the Soviet Union and its so-called satellite states.

Since the beginning of its full-blown military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Russia has smeared a deep layer of blood by committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. This fact has been recognized by the President of the United States Joe Biden on 12 April 2022 and by a unanimous Motion of the House of Commons of Canada on 27 April 2022.

In fact, Sovietism, Nazism and today’s Rashism have one horrific thing in common – they are each fully responsible for the perpetration of the worst crime against humanity – genocide – namely the Holodomor, the Holocaust, and today’s ongoing genocide in Ukraine.

As a result, Putin has joined the despicable company of the world’s most destructive imperialist and authoritarian rulers, namely Stalin and Hitler.

On the UN web site one can read that:

"The Genocide Convention was the first human rights treaty adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948 and signified the international community’s commitment to ‘never again’ after the atrocities committed during the Second World War.”

Despite this laudable “never again” commitment, a genocide against the Ukrainian people is being committed, once again, in 2022 – 90 years after the Holodomor – and the international community must help stop it now.

This year, on 9 May, Russia was planning to announce that its “special military operation” in Ukraine was successful, and that Russia took full control of the whole of Ukraine and replaced its governing authorities with a pro-Kremlin puppet government.

When this initial plan failed miserably due to Ukraine’s formidable and heroic resistance, Russia changed its imperialist plans and was set to announce instead that it had “liberated” the whole of the Donbas region.

This will not happen either and – ironically – Russia is likely to “declare war” against Ukraine on Victory Day 2022 which will, in Russia’s warped logic, give it license to spill even more Ukrainian blood onto Russia’s national canvas of carnage.

Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij is president of the Ukraine-2050 nongovernmental organization and served as president of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008-2018. Ukraine-2050 was established to help implement within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.Read more
Editors' Picks

