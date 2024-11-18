EU widens sanctions on Iran for supporting Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union expanded sanctions against Iran on Nov. 18 in response to Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to the European Council.

The council announced a "transaction ban prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks that are owned, operated or controlled by listed individuals and entities or are used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia."

The new measures also target the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director, Mohammad Reza Khiabani.

Reuters reported, citing Iran's official IRNA News Agency, that Ali Akbar Safaei, Managing Director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, rejected the sanctions as "baseless. "

The EU also imposed sanctions on three Russian shipping companies—MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax—for delivering Iranian weapons, including drone components, across the Caspian Sea to bolster Russian troops in Ukraine.

Earlier on Oct. 14, the EU adopted sanctions against seven individuals and seven entities over Iran's missile and drone shipments to Russia. Brussels joined the U.S. and other Western powers that have slapped sanctions on Iran after it was revealed that Tehran supplied Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.