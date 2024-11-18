Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Sanctions, EU Council, Iranian drones
Edit post

EU widens sanctions on Iran for supporting Russia's war

by Olena Goncharova November 19, 2024 1:22 AM 1 min read
A view from the exhibition as Iran exhibits its missiles, satellite-carrying rockets, and air defense systems, including the missiles and drones used in the Israeli attack, at the Aviation and Space Park Permanent Exhibition Centre of the Revolutionary Guards Army in the capital, Tehran, Iran, on Oct.17, 2024. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union expanded sanctions against Iran on Nov. 18 in response to Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to the European Council.

The council announced a "transaction ban prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks that are owned, operated or controlled by listed individuals and entities or are used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia."

The new measures also target the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director, Mohammad Reza Khiabani.

Reuters reported, citing Iran's official IRNA News Agency, that Ali Akbar Safaei, Managing Director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, rejected the sanctions as "baseless. "

The EU also imposed sanctions on three Russian shipping companies—MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax—for delivering Iranian weapons, including drone components, across the Caspian Sea to bolster Russian troops in Ukraine.

Earlier on Oct. 14, the EU adopted sanctions against seven individuals and seven entities over Iran's missile and drone shipments to Russia. Brussels joined the U.S. and other Western powers that have slapped sanctions on Iran after it was revealed that Tehran supplied Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.

Putin meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian for first time
“We are actively working together in the international arena and our assessments of events taking place in the world are often very close,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.