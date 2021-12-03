EU to provide 31 million euros to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Council has announced on Dec. 2 it will provide 31 million euros to strengthen the capacities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the European Peace Facility program.

Besides improving military resilience, the aid will also help the Armed Forces assist civilians in emergency situations. Ukraine will get the money over a period of 36 months.

“We highly appreciate this step which reaffirms the strategic Ukraine-EU relations,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

According to a European Council statement published on Dec. 2, the assistance will “finance military medical units, including field hospitals, engineering, mobility and logistics units, and support on cyber.”

The European Council will also provide 12.75 million euros to Georgia, 7 million euros to Moldova and 24 million euros to Mali.

The European Peace Facility is an aid instrument that provides financing with military and defense implications.