EU raises its military assistance for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has agreed to launch the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Oct. 17. "Russia's latest indiscriminate attacks will not shake our determination to support Ukraine, it will only reinforce it," said Borrell.

The military assistance mission aims "to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces... in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," according to the EU Council press service.

On Oct. 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the EU Foreign Affairs Council, requesting more air defense, ammunition, and calling to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones.