Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU makes progress in shift away from Russian energy

by Nate Ostiller October 25, 2023 11:55 AM 2 min read
Workers inspect an oil pumping jack at a pumping site operated by the Russian energy company Rosneft near Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, on March 22, 2017. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is largely on track to break its dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2030, according to a European Commission report published on Oct. 24.

The EU has reduced coal imports from Russia by 90%, but more importantly, Russian gas imports have dropped by almost 75% from 2021 to 2023.

After Russia weaponized Europe's dependency on energy imports during the winter of 2022-2023, the EU has put significant effort into preparing for the upcoming winter.  

Almost 99% of gas storage facilities are full, providing breathing room against possible supply shocks, price hikes, or renewed attempts by Russia to weaponize their supply.

The EU has also made progress towards its goal of transitioning to renewable energy by 2030- in 2022, 39% of electricity came from renewable sources.

The "worst effects of the energy crisis may now be behind us," the report said, but there is "no room for complacency."

There could still be unexpectedly high price increases, and the pace of transition must be sped up if the EU is to reach its 2030 goals.

In March 2022, the European Commission released the 'REPowerEU' plan to become completely independent of Russian energy by 2030. "We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine provided the EU with a much-needed impetus to shift towards renewable energy, the plan said, and an opportunity to finally break from Russia's toxic weaponization of its energy supply to Europe.

Svitlana Romanko: UN climate summit offers chance to confront Russian fossil fuels, climate crisis
As world leaders gather for meetings at the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit, the urgency of addressing the climate crisis cannot be overstated. At the same time, we must confront Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, where innocent lives are being lost daily. Over-dependence on Russian fossil fuels has alr…
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.