EU preparing additional sanctions against Iran over missile shipments to Russia

by Dmytro Basmat November 16, 2024 7:06 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The annual rally commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution, domestically-built missiles, and a satellite carrier are displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing to implement additional sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities involved in propping up Russia's war machine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Nov. 15, citing a top EU official.

"There will be sanctions: we have a political agreement on the second package against Iran regarding the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia," the unnamed source told RFE/RL.

The EU and other Western powers have previously slapped sanctions on Iran after it was revealed that Tehran supplied Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.

On Oct. 14, the EU adopted sanctions against seven individuals and seven entities over Iran's missile and drone shipments to Russia.

The latest sanctions package will target one Iranian individual as well as four entities involved in the delivery of Iranian military goods to Russia. Three of the companies are Russian shipping companies involved with the delivery of Iranian weaponry, RFE/RF reported.

"We want to continue the pressure on Iran, sending a clear message to Tehran that it should stop military cooperation with Russia," the EU official said.

Moscow and Tehran have deepened military and political ties since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Iran supplying Russia with Shahed attack drones and missiles.

In addition to formalizing the Iranian sanctions package, EU foreign ministers will discuss during their meeting in Brussels on Nov. 18, readying the European bloc's 15th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting foreign-made components found in Russian weaponry.

EU has 'convincing' evidence of reported Chinese attack drone production for Russia, media reports
"We have had reports from intelligence sources on the existence of a factory inside China producing drones which are shipped to Russia," a senior EU official told Politico on Nov. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
