EU imposes partial ban on Russian oil

The EU's sixth package of sanctions adopted on June 3 includes a partial ban on Russian oil imports with exceptions made for EU countries that “due to their geographic situation, suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies.” The sanctions also disconnect three Russian banks and one Belarusian bank from the SWIFT system, ban three Russian state-owned media outlets, introduce new export restrictions, and target more Russian individuals and entities supporting the war in Ukraine.