Europe will 'closely engage' in peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, von der Leyen says

Europe will actively participate in future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 15.

"Europe will closely engage in this process through the E5 + EU format," von der Leyen wrote on X regarding future peace talks. "In the meantime, we'll ensure maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has frequently called for Europe to participate in peace talks before and after trilateral negotiations between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine were held on Nov. 11-12 in Abu Dhabi.

The European Commission president's statement comes days after European leaders agreed on Nov. 13 that EU institutions and five European countries will jointly represent Europe in negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The European negotiating team will include representatives of EU institutions alongside France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom — the five countries known as the E5 within the Coalition of the Willing, a group of nations working to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said she spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding the peace talks ahead of the EU Enlargement Forum on Nov. 15- 16. The annual forum concerns bolstering the EU's security and civil society strategies.

On Nov. 15, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos announced that Ukraine and the European Union have agreed on steps to accelerate key reforms needed for EU membership, aiming to meet crucial benchmarks on democracy and the rule of law in the first half of 2027.

On Nov. 9, the EU's Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that Kyiv's projected 2027 budget shortfall of 70 billion euros ($78.3 billion) will be partially bridged by the European Union if it can agree to a new 45 billion-euro ($50.4 billion) loan. It will come on top of a separate pledge of 45 billion euros that the bloc is set to provide to Ukraine in 2027 as part of the 90 billion-euro ($100.7 billion) loan put together in April 2026.

European leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's financing needs for 2027, equitable fund-sharing, and peace negotiations at their next European Council meeting on Nov. 26-27.