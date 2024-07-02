Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Trade, Business, sugar import, Imports
Edit post

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova July 2, 2024 1:42 PM 2 min read
The European Union imposed an emergency brake on imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine on July 2, 2024. (Jcomp / Freepik)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union imposed an emergency brake on imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine on July 2, according to the European Commission's statement.

The updated rules of duty-free and quota-free trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the EU came into force on June 6.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.

For eggs and sugar, this average is 23,188.96 metric tons and 262,652.68 metric tons, respectively. After reaching these import volumes, the European Commission has 14 days to reintroduce the relevant tariff quota.

A new tariff quota is set at 9,662.07 metric tons and for sugar at 109,438.62 metric tons. The updated tariff quota will take effect from Jan. 1, 2025, until June 5, 2025, the European Commission said.

Ukraine exported to all third countries a total of 32,000 metric tons of egg products in 2022 and 57,000 metric tons in 2023. Regarding sugar, Ukraine exported about 181,000metric  tons in 2022 and 508,000 metric tons in 2023, according to the EU's calculations.

EU to reinstate tariffs on Ukraine’s oats, eggs, eyeing sugar next, Euronews reports
The EU is expected to further curtail imports of key food commodities from war-torn Ukraine, just two weeks after implementing a controversial new preferential trade scheme.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.