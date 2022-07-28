EU court upholds RT France ban

This audio is created with AI assistance

A European court on July 27 dismissed a challenge by Russia’s state-owned broadcaster RT France against a ban imposed by the European Union. The two main objectives achieved by the ban are protecting the EU public order and security “exerting pressure on the Russian authorities to bring an end to the military aggression against Ukraine,” according to a statement published on July 27. The EU restricted RT France in March because it served as conduits for Russian propaganda.