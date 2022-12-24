EU countries deliver more than 1,000 power generators to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries have supplied more than 1,000 power generators to Ukraine, Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, said on Dec. 24.

Almost 78,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance have also been delivered to Ukraine, he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Dec. 22 that Ukraine would receive 900 generators for powering critical infrastructure and millions of energy-saving bulbs from the EU.

She also said that “the EU is working to increase electricity flows between Ukraine, Romania, and the rest of Europe.”

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on Dec. 10 that Germany would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators worth 19.5 million euros.

France has also reportedly sent 100 power generators to help Ukraine to get through the winter amid constant power outages.