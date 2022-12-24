Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU countries deliver more than 1,000 power generators to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 11:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries have supplied more than 1,000 power generators to Ukraine, Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, said on Dec. 24.

Almost 78,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance have also been delivered to Ukraine, he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Dec. 22 that Ukraine would receive 900 generators for powering critical infrastructure and millions of energy-saving bulbs from the EU.

She also said that “the EU is working to increase electricity flows between Ukraine, Romania, and the rest of Europe.”

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on Dec. 10 that Germany would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators worth 19.5 million euros.

France has also reportedly sent 100 power generators to help Ukraine to get through the winter amid constant power outages.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.