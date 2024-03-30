Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, EU sanctions, Airlines, Aircraft, Sanctions against Russia, Turkey
Edit post

Media: EU bans Turkish airline due to links with Russia

by Elsa Court March 30, 2024 7:58 PM 2 min read
A Southwind Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX leaving Frankfurt airport on June 3, 2023. (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The EU has banned the Turkish airline Southwind from flying in its airspace due to evidence of the company's links to Russia, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported on March 30.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the EU and other countries banned Russian airlines or Russian-owned airplanes from using EU airspace, as well as prohibited the export of aviation-related technology.

Southwind Airlines was founded in April 2022 in Turkey and operates flights to a dozen destinations in Russia and Belarus, as well as Moldova, Lebanon, and North Macedonia.

Southwind planned to start flights between Antalya and Helsinki, but on March 25 was denied landing rights by the Finnish transport authority due to evidence the airline is controlled by Russia.

"Our overall assessment shows that the stated Turkish individuals or companies do not hold the substantial ownership and effective control of Southwind Airlines," said Jarkko Saarimäki, director general of the Finnish transport authority.

"We have concluded that the airline and its control are linked to Russian stakeholders," Saarimäki said.

In response to Finland's decision, Brussels banned Southwind from taking off, landing in the EU, or flying above EU airspace, Cumhuriyet reported.

As well as Helsinki, Southwind Airlines is now banned from operating flights to the German cities of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.

The airline is also unable to launch a planned route to Zurich because of the ban on flying above EU airspace,  Cumhuriyet said.

The U.S., U.K., and Canada have similar bans on Russian airlines in place.

Ukraine wants to reopen airports during war. Will its ambitions take off?
More than two years since Ukraine shut down its airports after the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv wants to resume air travel, even as Russia continues to launch drones and missiles across the country. Just this week, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister confirmed that the government was in tal…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.