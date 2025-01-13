Skip to content
Ukraine, Moldova, Humanitarian aid
EU announces additional $143 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

by Boldizsar Gyori January 13, 2025 3:15 PM 2 min read
A volunteer loads parcels into a coach to be delivered to Lviv by Abdar Travel Agency, a Polish travel agency that is offering free transport of humanitarian supplies and refugees returning to Ukraine on April 11, 2022. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is allocating an additional 140 million euros ($143 million) in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the European Commission said in a statement on Jan. 13.

In addition to this sum, the EU will allocate 8 million euros ($8.16 million) to Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees and their host communities. This will bring the overall humanitarian aid provided by the EU to the two countries since 2022 to over 1.1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

"The funding will be directed towards emergency assistance, including food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, and winter protection… supporting vulnerable populations in the heavily war impacted regions of eastern and southern Ukraine," the statement read.

The announcement coincides with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib’s visit to Ukraine.

"As Russia continues its cruelty in the dead of winter, the EU is intensifying its support to keep the lights on and homes warm," the commissioner said in the statement.

Russia's war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, driving millions from their homes while dealing heavy damage to residential and energy infrastructure.

Amid Russia's invasion, the EU has stepped up support for Ukraine in response to Ukraine's EU aspirations.

Ukraine applied for EU membership days after Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 and received candidate status in June of that year. In December 2023, EU leaders agreed to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, which officially began in June 2024.

Previously, Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said 2030 is a very real date for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
