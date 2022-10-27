Estonia's minister: NATO should spend more on defense to protect 'rules-based order'

This audio is created with AI assistance

It is "vital" that all NATO members spend at least 3% of their gross domestic product on defense, Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told BBC. He described Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine as a "game-changer."

"To defend our values – the rules-based order – we need also to invest in the weapons,” said Reinsalu.

He urged Western countries to give more heavy weapons to Ukraine without "any political caveats" and added that Kyiv shouldn't be pressured into making concessions towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to NATO estimations, Estonia will spend 2,3% of its GDP on defense in 2022; Estonian ministers promise the country will increase this number to 3% by 2024.

On Oct. 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine a "worthy ally" and supported Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO accession.

