News Feed, Estonia, Kyiv, Baltics, Eastern Europe
Estonian PM arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelensky

by Boldizsar Gyori December 9, 2024 11:26 AM 1 min read
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arriving in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (PM Kristen Michal/X)
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials, the PM said in a post on X on Dec. 9.

Michal replaced Kaja Kallas as the prime minister in July before Kallas became the next foreign policy chief of the European Union. This is Michal's first visit to Ukraine as head of the Estonian government.

In November, Tallinn pledged clothing and small arms for Ukraine, reaffirming Estonia’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense by allocating 0.25% of its GDP per year to military support.

"Supporting Ukraine to victory will remain Estonia's priority, we will not make concessions," the prime minister said.

Estonia has been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the full-scale invasion began, offering humanitarian, developmental, and military assistance.

"Ukraine’s victory is a win for Europe, the U.S., and the whole democratic world," Michal added.

According to his post, the prime minister is also scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. Michal visited Kyiv the same day as Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellor.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
