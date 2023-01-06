Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Estonian intelligence: Russia never stopped mobilization drive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 6:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia's Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg believes that Russia is about to announce a new mobilization drive after the Jan. 7 Orthodox Christmas holiday. However, Grosberg said that since the first wave in the fall, mobilization in Russia has never actually stopped.

About 300,000 Russian men have already been conscripted and are already being deployed to the front lines. If the second wave sees comparable results, the new conscripts should arrive in Ukraine by March or April.

Grosberg added that the Kremlin's said order of a ceasefire over the Orthodox Christmas weekend is most likely a psychological operation. Both Kyiv and the West met Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer with skepticism, seeing it as an opportunity for Russia to regroup.

Russia's mobilization drive was chaotic and unpopular, with hundreds of thousands of men fleeing the country to escape it. Shortages of training, equipment, and morale will limit the effectiveness of conscripts on the battlefield, according to the Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
